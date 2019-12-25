‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Think Jenelle Evans Looks Happier Than Ever in Her First Christmas Photos Since Breakup

Teen Mom 2 fans think that Jenelle Evans looks happier than ever in her first Christmas photos since her breakup with David Eason. Evans posted a family photo on Twitter, featuring herself and her children decked out in their best holiday looks. Many of her fans have since been commenting on the pics, with one writing, “I’m glad you got to spend Christmas with your children. You have a beautiful family and you look so happy now.” Another added, “The best Christmas’s are the ones spent with your kids and seeing them happy and they seeing you stress free and happy! Merry Christmas from [the UK], glad you are finally happy.”

Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from my family to yours! 🎄❤️ #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/pFZvRF60jp — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 25, 2019

“I must admit that the kids look genuinely happy and relaxed. The focus has to be on them and the horrors they’ve lived through already in their short lives,” someone else wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Merry Christmas Jenelle. I wish you and your family a wonderful day and a happy 2020. You got this girl,” one other fan said.

Merry Christmas Jenelle and to your beautiful babies.. I hope this Christmas and new year are the best yet for u and your sweet kids.. they look so happy as u do too.. don’t let ANYONE RUIN THIS DAY OR YEAR FOR U AND THE KIDS pic.twitter.com/rKyTo4LpyF — LM (@LM40065691) December 25, 2019

This new chapter in Evans’ life comes as after she revealed her plans to divorce Eason, back in October.

In a statement, Evans wrote, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Eason has since issued multiple comments of his own, on the matter, and has expressed that he is not too broken up over the split.