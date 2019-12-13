‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Claims House Was Broken Into Amid Split From Jenelle Evans

The house of David Eason has been reportedly broken into. Eason, who has been going through a messy legal battle with former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, told Champion Daily that his North Carolina home had been burglarized and ransacked. He also shared a number of photos, which you can check out here.

“When I arrived home on November 27th from Nashville, Tenn., I immediately knew my house had been broken into,” Eason explained. “I changed the locks before I left. So whoever broke in had to break in the back door which apparently they had previous experience with,” he added, indicating he thinks it was someone he knew who was responsible, though he didn’t name any names.

“A lot of stuff was taken, including many of my personal belongings to be missing as well,” Eason continued. “It’s really low for anyone to steal someone’s tools when that’s what they use to make a living and that’s their livelihood altogether. Not only was the entire house destroyed, but the kids rooms look like they were flipped upside down. It took several days to clean it all up when I had already been cleaning for a month try to catch up on things that had been ignored for a while. The house was spotless when I left and came back to this.”

Eason also mentioned how troubling this alleged break-in was amidst all his issues with Evans. “This has all been very stressful,” he explained. “And it’s taking some time getting over the fact that people broke in and destroyed my house.”

The legal issue with Evans prompted Eason to temporarily relocate to Nashville so he could be a more active participant in the court proceedings. Their issues started over the summer when Eason claimed their French bulldog had bitten one of their kids, prompting him to shoot it. Eason wasn’t charged for the incident, Evans claims she was accused of filing a false police report about it, which she denied. The couple filed for divorce in October.

Evans also refuted claims made by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that she’d been recently scammed. “I love how you freely speak about me so much but don’t ask me anything,” Evans said about the outlet, which has stood by the story.