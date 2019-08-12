Teen Choice Awards 2019: Twitter Erupts After Host David Dobrik Kicks and ‘Breaks’ Lucy Hale’s Hand

Fans tuning into the Teen Choice Awards on FOX this Sunday got an impromptu laugh when YouTube and Vine star host David Dobrik attempted to the bottle cap challenge with some help from co-host Lucy Hale. The Pretty Little Liars actress was holding a bottle of sunscreen in her hand while Dobrik reared back ready to kick.

What happened was partly successful because Dobrik did kick the top off the bottle. But he also kicked Hale square in her thumb on live TV.

“Do not kick me in the head,” Hale can be heard saying before the stunt. He is successful here but manages to kick her in the her thumb. They then joke about Hale having her thumb “broken.”

While it seems like Hale is OK at the moment, some fans joked online that Hale actually had a broken hand and had some fun with the moment.

“[He] literally just kicked lucy hale in the thumb,” one fan wrote. “[I] love one (1) dumb—.”

“DAVID JUST KICKED LUCY HALE ON LIVE TV,” another wrote. “I CANNOT.”

“[David Dobrik] you literally just broke [Lucy Hale] hand [oh my god,” a third added in.

Omg @DavidDobrik just kicked @lucyhale in the hand on the teen choice awards😂😂 doesn’t get much better then that — Ashly Diane (@Idgafash13) August 12, 2019

“ONLY DAVID DOBRIK WOULD BREAK LUCY HALES THUMB ON LIVE TELEVISION,” a fourth chimed in with.

“David Dobrik kicked Lucy Hale’s hand instead while doing bottle cap challenge on [Teen Choice Awards] [shake my head],” another wrote.

Dobrik is known for his stunts on YouTube, Vine and Twitter. He’s amassed millions of followers since his debut in 2014 and has done some crazy stunts, including marrying friend Jason Nash’s mom after the fellow YouTube star said he’d never get a girl to marry him.

david dobrik: *openly kicks lucy hale’s thumb extremely hard on the tca’s*

my mom: oh my god ouch!!! that looked like it hurt so bad omg did he really just do that?!

me: he could literally kick me

the moment my mom realized she raised a freak: pic.twitter.com/S9UfyIZHvm — Jess🌙 (@JTilly29) August 12, 2019

Dobrik will soon be lending his voice acting talents to The Angry Birds Movie 2, adding to his already impressive resume away from social media.

Hale will be the lead in the upcoming Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene. The show will follow “the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene and singer/songwriter Josie McCoy — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City” according to the official synopsis.