Ted Nugent Is Fuming Over Thanksgiving Coronavirus Restrictions

✖

Rock musician Ted Nugent is fuming mad over new restrictions implemented by lawmakers and state leaders that are meant to limit the spread of coronavirus over the Thanksgiving. Nugent, who is a very outspoken conservative, is angry that Governors in states such as New York, New Jersey and North Carolina are limiting get-togethers to just 10 people fore the holiday. It's also been reported, per Blabbermouth, that some law enforcement personnel in New York are refusing to enforce Governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order limiting the number of people at holiday gatherings.

"There are dirty, rotten, soulless bastards in positions of power that are trying to tell us how we can celebrate Thanksgiving with our families," Nugent said during the Thursday episode of his internet show, Ted Nugent Spirit Campfire. "We need to escape that ugliness — not turn our back on it, because we need to raise hell and let our mayors and our governors and our senators and congressmen know: you can't tell me how many people I have at Thanksgiving. Just shut the [expletive]. You're not in charge of my Thanksgiving. We are in charge of our Thanksgiving. You've got to express that to those people."

Nugent went on to encourage his viewers to contact their state representatives and make their concerns known. "If everybody out there in America wants to be the ultimate 'we the people' and experiment the ultimate self-government, express yourself firmly. You don't scream; you don't swear at 'em. I'm tempted to, but I don't. But I make sure they answer my questions," he said. "And if they don't, I tell 'em I'll call 'em back later. 'It's two o'clock on Monday. You can't answer this question now. How about if I call you on Wednesday at two o'clock? Because I'm not gonna let you off the hook. You're gonna answer these questions or I'm gonna spread the word that you're a power abuser and we're gonna fire you.'"

Finally, Nugent said, "When I say stuff like that, people think I'm radical. That is standard operating procedure in an experiment in self-government. So I hope this vitality and this adamancy and this demand of independence — not just declaration of independence; demanding of independence — I hope it's contagious on the 'Spirit Campfire', and I hope people are running this up their individual family flagpoles like their mean it." Notably, it appears that Nugent's current state of residence may be Texas, which has not implemented any new coronavirus-related restrictions for the Thanksgiving holiday.