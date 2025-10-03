Tears for Fears Legend, 64, and Wife Welcome Baby

One rock legend is “Head Over Heels” for his new child.

64-year-old Tears for Fears frontman Roland Orzábal welcomed a baby with his 38-year-old wife Emily Rath this past June. The news hasn’t been publicly confirmed, but his bandmate Curt Smith accidentally let the news slip in a recent interview with Vulture.

“We were going to tour this summer, but Roland and his wife had a baby in June,” Smith said. “So the summer touring obviously was off because you don’t want to be away from home that close to having a baby.”

Previously, Rath announced the pregnancy via an Instagram post that sees her standing near some kind of rock garden in a long-sleeved dress and a very noticeable baby bump.

The two married in 2020. Since they were unable to have guests at the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they instead opted to get married at 11,200 feet while standing on top of a mountain in Aspen, Colorado. They later celebrated the wedding at a 2022 ceremony in Oxfordshire.

Orzábal previously had two sons with his ex-wife Caroline Johnston, who appeared in the band’s music video for the 1989 track “Sowing the Seeds of Love.” She passed away in 2017 at 54 years old.