Taylor Swift Surprises Utah Nurse Who Went to New York City to Fight Coronavirus

✖

Taylor Swift surprised a Utah nurse with a thank-you gift after learning that she had traveled to New York City to treat COVID-19 patients, sending her a personal note as well as merchandise. Whitney Hilton shared on Twitter on Sunday that she had returned home to Utah to celebrate her 30th birthday when she was surprised with the package, which included a note from Swift and a Lover merchandise bundle.

"I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC to help as a nurse," Hilton wrote. "This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE." Hilton's post included photos of the nurse holding up the note, which had been framed, posing in front of balloons that spelled out "Happy Birthday Whit," the box of merchandise and a photo of Hilton posing with a welcome home banner.

I need to PUBLICLY THANK TAYLOR SWIFT @taylorswift & @taylornation13 @treepaine for sending me a box full of Merch & a PERSONALIZED LETTER from Taylor herself for my 30th birthday/for going to NYC 🗽to help as a nurse. This was quite literally the BEST DAY OF MY LIFE. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FqGMsZGixs — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 3, 2020

"Whitney, Happy Birthday!!" Swift's note read. "I wanted to send you some presents and to let you know I am so grateful for you. I can't thank you enough for risking your life to help people and for spreading the message loudly that people need to hear about taking this seriously. Also, I saw the photo of you from my show! Thank you for coming! I would love to give you a hug next time and thank you in person. With love and admiration, Taylor."

THANK YOU @taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!

💜💗💙❤️💚💛🧡

(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN 😂) #TaylorSwift #BestDayEver pic.twitter.com/8GqQSCmjri — LOVE(r) Whitney (@TaNnEytWiT) May 4, 2020

Hilton, who is a registered nurse at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah who volunteered in New York to help Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Medical Center treat coronavirus patients, also shared a video of herself unboxing Swift's surprise gift. When she pulled out the note, she screamed with excitement before jumping up and down, running into her kitchen and sprawling out on the floor. "THANK YOU

@taylorswift FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!!!!!!" Hilton captioned the clip. "(I apologize for the out of body experience you are about to see.. I needed to CALM DOWN Face with tears of joy) #TaylorSwift #BestDayEver."