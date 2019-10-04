Taylor Swift’s Post-Surgery Banana Video Goes Viral

Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Oct. 3, and the host was able to surprise the singer with a video that her mom, Andrea Swift, had taken of her daughter post-LASIK eye surgery. Fallon began the segment by asking Swift whether she had recently had the procedure done, with the 29-year-old clearly taken aback that the host knew about the surgery.

“I did,” she said. “How did you know that?” Fallon continued by wondering whether she received painkillers laughing gas, with Swift skeptically replying, “They definitely give you some pretty hardcore pills after you have a laser in your eye. What is going on?”

Once Fallon admitted that Andrea had sent over the video, he hurried to play it over Swift’s surprise, with the clip opening on Swift wearing clear goggles over her eyes and holding a banana in a kitchen.

After pulling the stem off, Swift was dismayed to discover what she had done, exclaiming, “That wasn’t the one I wanted” as her mom told her that she couldn’t cry. Andrea helped her daughter choose the banana she had initially been after, though Swift wondered, “What do we do with this now? It doesn’t have a head.”

Andrea’s footage then cut to her daughter in bed eating a banana, where she warns her not to fall asleep while eating.

“I’m not asleep,” the singer emphasizes. “My mind is alive.”

After the clip aired, Fallon pleaded, “Don’t be mad at me! I made some calls.”

“That’s on television!” Swift exclaimed. “She was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you!”

“Tell your mom thanks again for that, she’s the best,” Fallon said, with Swift cracking, “You know what, I’m going to tell her something.”

Naturally, Swift’s fans have been finding the whole thing hilarious.

GOODMORNING ONLY TO TAYLOR SWIFT CRYING OVER A BANANA 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nwuFcbsp2H — 𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 🏹 (@tayleniax) October 4, 2019

“I’m not asleep my mind is alive” SKJAJSKD I’M CRYING — selina ◟̽◞̽ (@louisxmedicine) October 4, 2019

taylor trying to figure out what to do with the banana she shamed pic.twitter.com/qrRHP0oIpB — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) October 4, 2019

I am actually crying and “I am not asleep my mind is alive” is me trying to finish things at 3am at the end of the semester. — ☄ Paola ☄ False God 8/23 (@Paolachatters) October 4, 2019

THANK YOU ANDREA FOR YOUR SERVICE 🍌 — ♡ Emily !NYC RELEASE WEEK! (@Taylorsnextcha1) October 4, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC