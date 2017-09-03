Taylor Swift Drops Snippet of New Song During College Football Game

Taylor Swift just gave fans one of the best surprises ahead of the long weekend with a sneak peek at one of the newest songs off her forthcoming record, Reputation.

Are you #readyforit? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2017

The 27-year-old dropped the snippet of the track, “Ready For It” during the opening of the ESPN on ABC College Football game between Alabama and Florida State.

The tease comes just a week following the release of her debut single off the new album, “Look What You Made Me Do,” with the video premiering at last Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

While there has been no further information released about whether or not the song that debuted Saturday night to kick off college football will be available for download in its entirety, fans can listen to one-minute of the track via ESPN’s Twitter.

The lyrics in the chorus have fans excited with Swift singing, “In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you, so I take my time.”

Plenty took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one user writing, “This is the single we all wanted. Absolute fire,” while others chimed in that they were in love with the track and could not wait to hear the rest of her record.

Swift’s new album, her first in three years, will be released in November.

Photo credit: Twitter / @officialcharts