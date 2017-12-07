Taylor Swift Receives Dollar Coin as Payment in Groping Case

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift won a case against a radio DJ who was found guilty of groping her, and the DJ recently made his restitution payment to Swift in the form of a dollar coin.

David Mueller, the former radio host who Swift accused of grabbing her “bare” butt during a meet and greet photo session, was ordered to pay the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer $1 as a symbolic consequence gesture.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mueller made that payment in the form of a Sacagawea coin that he mailed to the pop star. He is reported to have previously told journalists that he intentionally meant for the coin featuring the prominent Native American woman to be a final jab at Swift in the case that her side described as a win for all women.

Even after a jury of his peers officially determined that Mueller assaulted and battered Swift, the DJ continued to maintain that he was innocent.

“What I’m saying is that I didn’t do what they say I did. I didn’t do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph,” he said during an interview shortly after the verdict was handed down.

During her testimony, Swift said, “He did not touch my rib. He did not touch my arm. He did not touch my hand. He grabbed my bare ass.”

A picture was taken at the moment that Swift claims Mueller inappropriately touched her. As for the photo in question, the Colorado radio personality said that it was a rushed snap. “That wasn’t ready. I wasn’t invited to be in the photo. So it was – I just moved into the shot the best I could,” the DJ said.

Mueller also testified that he might have touched Swift’s side with his knuckles while taking the photo.

“Because I was a larger person, I thought it would be a good idea if I closed my hand, so I didn’t poke Taylor with my fingers,” he said.

Regarding the $1 coin payment, Swift reportedly hasn’t received it yet.