Did Taylor Swift Just Clap Back at Kim Kardashian on Instagram?

After Kim Kardashian posted a throwback photo referencing husband Kanye West‘s “Famous” music video, people are wondering if Taylor Swift‘s latest Instagram post is a clap back.

The photo, which shows the 27-year-old singer with her hair slicked back and lying in water, is captioned with lyrics from one of her newest songs, “I Did Something Bad,” and they seem to be addressing Kim Kardashian’s post.

On Monday, Kardashian posted a picture of an exhibit that was set up last year to mimic West’s “Famous” music video, which shows a nude figure of Swift in bed with Kanye West. Kardashian captioned the photo “famous,” and it didn’t take long for Swifties to begin swarming the comments section with rat emojis.

West’s music video reignited the feud between Swift, Kardashian, and West last year when Swift claimed she disapproved of a line in “Famous” and that she had warned the singer against releasing a song with such a misogynistic message. Kim Kardashian then released a phone call recording in which the 27-year-old gave her approval of the questionable line.

But Swift’s possible clap back could very well just be summed up to coincidence and perfect timing. Starting Monday, the singer, who released her record-breaking album Reputation in November, began posting photos from her Vogue photoshoot.