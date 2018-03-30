Taylor Swift Drops $18 Million on Tribeca Townhouse

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift bought a $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills, California but now the “Gorgeous” singer has reportedly dropped $18 million on a brand new townhouse in Tribeca — right by her duplex penthouse.

The New York Post reports Swift purchased the home at 153 Franklin St., a 27-foot-wide, three-story, 5100-square-foot townhouse built in 1915, a previous Zillow listing shares.

The singer already owns a penthouse duplex at 155 Franklin St., which she bought in 2014 for $19.95 million and was recently renovated. It’s possible she could combine the two properties, although we’ll just have to wait and see.

The purchase is only increasing the singer’s real estate portfolio, as she already owns the duplex, a home in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a penthouse in Nashville and a home in Los Angeles.

History

The townhouse was previously occupied by French politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn, who stayed there in 2011 while he was under house arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting and attempting to rape a hotel maid.

Amenities

The home features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a gym, a spa, a steam bath, custom closets, a movie theater, antique French wide plank oak floors, radiant-heated limestone floors and a plant terrace.

Upgrades

Throughout the home, Swift can enjoy “exquisite top to bottom renovation by famed Architect/Designer Leopoldo Rosati” including new windows, custom steel staircases and Control 4 automation system with custom lighting and speakers, according to the listing.

