Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Music Video Was Filmed In This Picturesque Mansion
Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video is one of her most visually iconic works, and that is largely thanks to Winfield Hall. The iconic mansion sold for $8.25 million earlier this year, meaning it was furnished and posed for professional photos. Those pictures were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, so we can take a tour of the property for ourselves.
Winfield Hall is also known as "The Woolworth Mansion" because it was built for businessman Frank Winfield Woolworth in 1917. It is located on Long Island Sound and it bears all the markers of extravagance for that time and that region. The property totals about 16 acres, with 32,098 square feet of living space in the main house and another 17,000 feet in the carriage house. After taking a virtual tour of the house, you'll see why Swift was drawn to it for her melodramatic anthem.
Winfield Hall was previously listed for $19.95 million but ultimately sold for $8.25 million – a sign of the volatile real estate market of the last few years. Regardless, there's no denying the immense care that went into its construction. Scroll on for a closer look at the house in all its glory.
Exterior
From the outside, Winfield Hall is grand enough to be mistaken for a private school or a government building. Its age only seems to add to that effect.
Foyer
The house gives some of its most grandiose views immediately upon entry, including a marble staircase and cathedral ceilings. Some of these large entryway areas have been used to host events of their own, and of course, the fireplace is where Swift sat crooning and crying with a seemingly anachronistic goat standing beside her in her music video.
Library
Today, a "home office" is not uncommon, but homeowners like Woolworth preferred to skip right to a "home library."
Dining Room
The dining room may be one of the most recognizable sights from Swift's video here, which makes sense since it's such a dramatic setting. In Woolworth's time, guests often sat for a meal here before heading elsewhere in the house for a grand ball.
Garden Room
Even a skilled gardener might be hard-pressed to keep up with this space single-handedly once it's at full capacity. In the harsh northeastern climate, an indoor space for plants is invaluable.
Details
The incredibly detailed work on molding and decorative paneling all over the house is hard to wrap your head around. The listing claims that "Not a single surface of the interior went untouched."
Grounds
The outdoor portion of the property is just as elaborate as the indoor, and requires at least as much upkeep. Still, the dramatic impact was clearly encapsulated in Swift's video.