Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Music Video Was Filmed In This Picturesque Mansion

Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video is one of her most visually iconic works, and that is largely thanks to Winfield Hall. The iconic mansion sold for $8.25 million earlier this year, meaning it was furnished and posed for professional photos. Those pictures were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, so we can take a tour of the property for ourselves.

Winfield Hall is also known as "The Woolworth Mansion" because it was built for businessman Frank Winfield Woolworth in 1917. It is located on Long Island Sound and it bears all the markers of extravagance for that time and that region. The property totals about 16 acres, with 32,098 square feet of living space in the main house and another 17,000 feet in the carriage house. After taking a virtual tour of the house, you'll see why Swift was drawn to it for her melodramatic anthem.

Winfield Hall was previously listed for $19.95 million but ultimately sold for $8.25 million – a sign of the volatile real estate market of the last few years. Regardless, there's no denying the immense care that went into its construction. Scroll on for a closer look at the house in all its glory.