Taylor Swift Accidentally Tweets out Wrong Ryan Reynolds Account, and Fans Had Words

On Monday, Taylor Swift released the video for her latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” with the clip featuring a host of celebrity cameos.

Stars including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, the cast of Queer Eye, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Rippon, Hayley Kiyoko, Todrick Hall and more all appeared as residents of “The Taylor Park,” a colorful trailer park that found its residents sunbathing, shooting arrows, getting married, having tea parties and burning their trailers down.

Ryan Reynolds was also featured, with the actor showing up towards the end of the clip as an artist painting the Stonewall Inn.

Gotta love that Ryan Reynolds is painting Stonewall 💗💗💗 #YNTCDmusicvideo pic.twitter.com/NZ5I0nE6Ba — MaddiE! 🇺🇸👑 (@SaluteToMe13) June 17, 2019

After the video was released, Swift used her social media platforms to promote each celebrity featured in the clip by sharing their personal handle and telling her fans to “stan/follow/support” her famous friends.

Unfortunately for Swift, her first tweet was aimed at the wrong Ryan Reynolds with the musician mistakenly tagging a Ryan Reynolds from Evansville, Indiana, who is the sports director at Courier & Press.

“It happens all the time, honestly,” journalist Reynolds joked to Page Six. “Gwen Stefani did it a few months ago and was really sweet about it when it was pointed out to her. Richard Marx, Oprah and plenty of other celebrities have done it, too.”

Swift later deleted her tweet and shared a new message that included actor Reynolds’ actual handle, @VancityReynolds.

Naturally, fans couldn’t help but poke a bit of fun at the singer for her understandable error.

The right Reynolds this time 😂 — LovelierWhenWeFall (@LovelierF) June 17, 2019

We saw your deleted tweet — jl (@poppydothtml) June 17, 2019

Omg yes you tagged the right Ryan Reynolds hahaha ICON QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH THIS MV IS THE KOST ICONIC SHIT EVER — Delphine is boo boo the fool🤡 (@stateofgrace25) June 17, 2019

Photo Credit: YouTube / Taylor Swift