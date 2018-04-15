Victoria’s Secret Model Taylor Hill Carried From Coachella ‘Totally out of It’

Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill was carried out of a club at Coachella on Saturday night by a group of friends who did their best to evade reporters.

The 22-year-old model was spotted heading into the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for night two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She wore a pink bandana across her nose and mouth, presumably both to guard against the dusty conditions and to obscure her identity. Reporters for TMZ still recognized Hill, however.

“How did you know it was me?!” Hill asked the camera man incredulously, as her friend mockingly cried, “It’s Taylor! It’s Taylor!”

The reporter asked her for her take on Beyonce’s earth-shattering performance at the festival.

“I love you Beyonce!” Hill cried cheerfully, though not at the camera in particular. She wore lots of big dangling jewelry and a glittery mask on her cheeks and forehead. She sported a crop top and skirt with a matching galactic pattern.

She posted a selfie in the ensemble on Saturday afternoon.

The revelry was more subdued on the way out of the club a short time later. Hill was slumped over, her head hanging limp as two larger male friends carried her by the arms. They looked furious as swarms of reporters tried to get a look at Hill, and one could even be heard saying “f— off, guy!”

The masks were off as Hill left the venue. She had a large jacket draped over her shoulders and her hair was pulled up into an untidy bun. As she made her way through the parking lot, she seemed to regain some presence of mind, holding her head upright and carrying more of her own weight. She flashed the cameraman her middle finger without looking at him before climbing into the car. She sat with her head down, holding up a scarf to block her face from view.

Hill has been modelling since the age of 14. She graduated high school in Arvada, Colorado at the age of 16 and immediately began pursuing her career full time. In addition to being a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she will appear on the cover of Vogue Magazine in May.