Taye Diggs Explains Why He’s ‘Excited’ About Hosting Critics’ Choice Awards (Exclusive)

It’s awards season in Hollywood, and the next big awards show takes place this weekend. The 27th Critics’ Choice Awards will air on Sunday on The CW and TBS and will honor the best in movies and TV in 2021. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Taye Diggs who is hosting the show with Nicole Byer. Diggs, who has hosted the awards ceremony the last three years, explained why Sunday will be different.

“I’m even more excited to be hosting it with someone else because I come from live theater and there’s just more of a joy when you have someone else to bounce material off of,” Diggs exclusively told PopCulture. “[Byer is] hilarious. I like to be silly, so I’m very much looking forward to being silly with her. Oh, I just got nervous. Yeah. It’ll be fun.”

The Critics’ Choice Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles and the Savoy Hotel in London. On the film side, Belfast and West Side Story lead the way with 11 nominations each. Right behind those two are Dune and The Power of the Dog with 10 nominations. Halle Berry is scheduled to be honored with the [hashtag] SeeHer Award, while Billy Crystal will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

On the TV side, Succession leads the pack with eight nominations. Evil and Mare of Easttown have five nominations while five other shows have four nominations including Ted Lasso and WandaVision. The Critics’ Choice Awards was set to take place on Jan. 9 but was pushed back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PopCulture also asked Diggs what he does to get ready for hoisting the show. “Nothing,” Diggs said. “For me, I need to just be present because for me, the most fun during those award shows are the things that kind of come organically. So if I’m too over-rehearsed or too studied or too focused, you miss out on some of the great opportunities, especially with Nicole being there. So I just want to be in the moment and sharp and kind of allow myself to go with the flow. That’s the hope, at least.” Diggs can currently be seen on The CW series All-American, which airs every Monday night.