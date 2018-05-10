Celebrity Tattoo Artist Kat Von D Expecting First Child

Tattoo artist Kat Von D is pregnant with her first child with husband Leafar Seyer, with the couple announcing the news on Instagram Wednesday.

The glamorous pregnancy shot sees Von D and Seyer posing together, with Von D visibly as she cradles her stomach.

“It’s a boy,” she wrote.

Seyer shared the same photo on his own Instagram account, revealing that the couple has already picked out a name for their son. He shared that the pair will name their baby Leafar, which is Rafael spelled backward and Seyer’s stage name/

“When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy,” Seyer wrote. “I love you @thekatvond and I’m ready to be a father to our son Leafar. Thank you my love our family comes first !!!”

The news comes five years after Von D told Dr. Drew Pinsky that she didn’t want children, saying in a 2012 interview, “No children for me.”

“The funny thing is that I’ve known since I was 7 years old that I was never going to have kids,” she said. “I always imagined myself as this worldly, traveling, gypsy lady.”

“I love children, kids love me, but I think I’d make a really good buddy,” the artist added. “I don’t know if I’d be a bad mom, but it’s not what I want. I don’t want to put my body through it.”

Von D and Seyer married in February, surprising fans when Von D shared a photo of their ring-adorned hands on Instagram.

“Today, I married my soul’s mate, my mind’s twin, my best friend: @prayers Juntos en vida y en muerte,” she captioned the image.

Seyer posted the same photo, writing, “Today I married the girl of my dreams [ En Vida Y En Muerte ].”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thekatvond