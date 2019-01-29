Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Is ‘Taking A Break From Blondes’ After Breakup With Christina

It looks like Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa is single and ready to mingle, but there is catch when it comes to his new lady love.

The 35-year-old HGTV star has been quite candid about his dating life ever since filing for divorce from Christina El Moussa back in January. But now, it appears the TV host has got a bit pickier.

In his latest interview on Radio Andy, Tarek seemingly took a jab at his estranged wife, insinuating he may be looking for something much different this time around.

“I’m taking a break from blondes. Maybe I’ll dabble with brunettes for a while. I’m looking for someone who’s a lot of fun and a free spirit and is on the same page as me,” he quipped. Check out part of Tarek’s interview below:

While Tarek may have taken a jab at his ex, it will seemingly not bother Christina as she has moved on. The TV host has been linked to contractors and famous athletes.

The HGTV stars — who share two kids, a son named Brayden and a daughter named Taylor — first announced their decision to separate in December.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed. [We] will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together,” they said in a statement.

Christina has been linked to Gary Anderson and Nate Thompson since they parted ways, while Tarek briefly dated their much-younger nanny, Alyssa Logan.