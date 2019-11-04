Tarek El Moussa Admits He Still Hasn’t Met Ex-Wife Christina Anstead’s New Son

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa has not met ex-wife Christina Anstead‘s new son yet. The HGTV star told Us Weekly he is looking forward to meeting her son with husband Ant Anstead. The couple welcomed son Hudson in September, and El Moussa said his children with Anstead are “very excited about” having a new baby brother.

“I haven’t held him yet, because they’re little and they scare me a little bit,” El Moussa, 38, told Us Weekly at the Movember Charity Campaign Kickoff for First Responders on Friday. “But no, he’s super cute! He’s gonna be a part of my life. And I’m looking forward to it, you know? It’s the brother to my kids.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love the ages that my kids are at,” El Moussa later said of his two children with Anstead. “My son just turned 4, we play video games together, we wrestle! We’re homies, you know? When we hang out with our babies, they’re cute and stuff but you can’t do all the things you can do when they get a little bit older.”

El Moussa and Anstead are parents to daughter Taylor, 9, and son Braydon, 4. The former couple finalized their divorce in 2018, a few months before Anstead and Ant tied the knot during the 2018 holiday season. Ant and Anstead welcomed Hudson London Anstead on Sept. 6.

Before Hudson was born, El Moussa said he was “sure” he would have a relationship with his ex-wife’s newborn.

“[He’s] the brother of my children, right? So … of course, yeah. I plan on treating her new son as good as I possibly can,” El Moussa said at the time.

Anstead and El Moussa are on such good terms since their split that they filmed a whole season of Flip or Flop after their divorce was finalized. They are also working closely together to co-parent their kids.

“Really, there’s only one tip that people need to remember: The kids are first. Like, that’s it, you know?” El Moussa told Life & Style. “If you remember to always put the kids first the rest falls into place.”

While Anstead waits to meet Hudson, he is dating Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young. At the Movember event, El Moussa also told Us Weekly they are thinking about marriage. He already got her a white Ferrari for her birthday in September and they started dating over the summer.

“We’ve definitely talked about [a proposal], but we’re just kinda rolling with things right now,” El Moussa said Friday. “We’re living life and we’re going to Europe together in a few weeks. We’re gonna go to Amsterdam for four days and then Paris for four days.”

Of course, since he presented her with a Ferrari it will be hard for him to top that. El Moussa is sure he can find some way to top it.

“Oh, I’m sure there’s something else out there,” he told Us. “Well, on our first date, I asked her, ‘What was your dream car your entire life?’ She’s like, ‘Well, every girl’s dream car is a white Ferrari.’ So, I thought it would be fitting to get her white Ferrari for her birthday!”

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images