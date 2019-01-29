Tarek El Moussa Raises Money for ‘Flip or Flop’ Contractor With Cancer

Tarek El Moussa previously battled cancer himself, and now, he wants to help a friend fighting their own battle with the disease.

The HGTV star shared a post on Instagram Monday imploring fans to help raise money for Frank Miller, a Flip or Flop contractor who is currently battling two forms of cancer.

“PLEASE PLEASE WE NEED YOUR HELP TO SAVE A LIFE!!!” El Moussa captioned a photo of Miller.

“Our contractor Frank Miller from Flip or Flop is battling 2 very very aggressive cancers, really bad ones, he’s fighting for his life out of feeding tubes!!” he continued. “His medical bills have become unattainable and we need your help to try and save Frank’s life…”

El Moussa shared that he and ex Christina El Moussa had donated $5,000 to the GoFundMe page, which has so far raised over $14,000.

Christina also posted a photo of Miller on her account, asking fans to donate.

“Our contractor, Frank Miller, from #fliporflop is battling two very serious forms of cancer and his medical bills are becoming unbearable,” she wrote. “Please click the link in my bio and donate… every little bit helps. Thank you from Tarek, Frank and I.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ETCanada