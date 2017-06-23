Tarek and Christina El Moussa Continue to Prove They’re Cordial While Goofing off on ‘Flip or Flop’ Set

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may have their differences, but they are continuing to have a good time together on the set of their show hit, Flip or Flop.

The HGTV stars, who announced last December they were separating, were spotted having fun on the set of their popular home remodeling show on Wednesday.

Tarek El Moussa mimicked the Karate Kid crane pose while Christina, dressed in a “stay humble [and] kind” graphic t-shirt, looked on with a smile.

The estranged couple have two children together, 6-year-old daughter Taylor and 1-year-old son Brayden.

El Moussa later posted a short video on Instagram promoting a new episode of the seventh season of Flip or Flop.

Christina was all smiles in the video, with the former couple surrounded by their crew.

Here we go!!!!!!! Season 7 Episode 2 of Flip or Flop airs tonight!! DON’T miss this brand new episode? I’d love to get some feedback and hear what you think! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

“Here we go!!!!!!! Season 7 Episode 2 of Flip or Flop airs tonight!! DON’T miss this brand new episode? I’d love to get some feedback and hear what you think!” El Moussa captioned the video.

