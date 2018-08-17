Tara Reid Appears Inebriated in ‘Sharknado’ Interview Sparking Concern From Fans

Tara Reid recently gave an interview for the upcoming Sharknado 6 in which she appeared inebriated, which has sparked concern from fans.

According to AU News, the actress appeared on the Channel 9 morning show Today Extra and talked about the movie but was slurring her words and barely opened her eyes.

“This one, you guys, honestly is beyond … it’s my favourite one,” she said to the shows hosts. “It’s so ridiculous. It’s so bad that it’s good.”

As the interview continued, there were some delay issues which caused confusion, but Reid also kept losing her ear piece as well. In addition to the technical difficulties, and perhaps partly because of them, she also struggled while trying to tell a story of filming the movie.

.@TaraReid joins us ahead of the latest entry into the Sharknado series. #9Today pic.twitter.com/eZcJdPkDF4 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 16, 2018

“One time when I was visiting in Australia I took a helicopter over, we were landing in a hotel, and as we took the helicopter over we went, like, really low down and I saw the netting,” the former American Pie star said.

“And where the netting was, it was unbelievable, there was so many stingrays and sharks. I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” she added. “And then you see like, little kids playing on the beach, I’m like, ‘oh my god, do they have any idea what’s on the other side of those nets?’ “

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Reid went on to say. “It was the Gold Coast.”

The hosts went on to ask her about rumors that the American Pie franchise could return for a reboot or reunion, to which she seemed optimistic about. “There’s a lot of talk about it,” she revealed.

“I was at one of the Emmy parties and I ran into the directors and the writers of American Pie and I was like, ‘come on guys, when are making the next American Pie?’ And they both looked at me and they’re like, ‘soon Tara, it’s gonna happen.’ “

This is not the first time that Reid has been alleged to have been inebriated while on camera, as Pop Dust reported in 2016 that she was recorded by Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars while rambling and making incoherent speech.

At one point during the incident, a producer for the show reportedly told her that they didn’t “know 90% of what you’re talking about.”

Fans can catch Reid in Sharknado 6: It’s About Time when the film airs on Syfy on Sunday, August 6.