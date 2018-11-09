Tamera Mowry-Housley in ‘Disbelief’ Over Niece Alaina Housley’s Passing

Tamera Mowry-Housley said she is in “disbelief” after her niece, Alaina Housley, was killed during the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, California Wednesday night.

“Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief,” the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside three photos of Alaina. “It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us. I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart.”

Mowry-Housley continued, “I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game. I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”

Housley, 18, was among the 12 victims of the shooting at the Borderline bar, which was popular with college students. Hours after the shooting, Mowry-Housley noticed that Housley’s roommate took to Twitter because she had not heard from her.

On Thursday afternoon, Mowry-Housley and her husband, Adam Housley, confirmed Housley’s death.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the couple said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Fans of Mowley-Housley, who starred on Sister, Sister and is now a co-host of The Real, used her Instagram page to share their condolences.

“Hold on to the memories and never let go..she will forever be in your hearts…my prayers and love to you and your family and to all those grieving at this time,” one person wrote.

“So sorry for your loss God bless you and your family,” added another.

“I’m so very sorry for the loss of your niece, as well as the other victims of this senseless tragedy,” another Instagram user wrote. “This is absolutely heartbreaking. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.”

Most of the other victims have been identified, including Ventura Country Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, who was hailed as a hero by Sheriff Geoff Dean. Another victim, Telemachus Orfanus, previously survived the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The shooter was identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, who was found dead at the scene. Authorities have still not determined a motive for the shooting.

Photo credit: Instagram/Tamera Mowry-Housley