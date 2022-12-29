Tamera Mowry-Housley Explains Why 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Would Be 'Challenging' (Exclusive)

Tamera Mowry-Housley has been staying busy with multiple projects, including hosting the Prime Video series Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge. But fans want to see her and her sister, Tia Mowry, bring back the popular ABC and The WB series Sister, Sister. There have been talks of a Sister, Sister reboot, but nothing has been set in place as of this writing. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Mowry-Housley and asked her about what a Sister, Sister reboot would look like.

"I've got to think on that. And I know that I'll know it when I see it," Mowry-Housley exclusively told PopCulture. "Because what makes Sister, Sister, I will say challenging, but also intriguing as a reboot, is because we have such a vast audience. We have 2-year-olds that love the show, like the Christmas song, Two to 92. So many people of all different ethnicities, culture... Paris, Spain, people love this show. India, they love Sister, Sister. I guess, my natural people-pleasing skill is coming in.

(Photo: ABC Photo Archives)

"I want to create something that everyone is going to love. I don't want to forget about the kids, but also I want the show to be grown. I want it to be an elevation, or a moving forward of what Sister, Sister was. I can tell you that. I don't want to go back to what it was, because we've all grown up. Times have changed. Audiences are way more sophisticated and educated, so the material has to be."

Sister, Sister premiered on ABC on April 1, 1994. It was on the network for two seasons before moving to The WB in 1995. Sister, Sister would air the WB for four seasons and would earn multiple Emmy Award nominations. The show is about Tia Landry (Tia Mowry) and Tamera Campbell (Mowry-Housley) reuniting at a clothing store after being separated at birth. Tia and her adoptive mother (Jackée Harry) move in with Tamera and her adoptive father (Tim Reid) and become a unique family.

When Sister, Sister ended in 1999, Both sisters went on to have successful careers in Hollywood. Mowry-Housley has appeared in multiple Christmas movies and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role on the talk show The Real. Tia Mowry also appeared in her share of Christmas movies and is known for her role as Melanie Barnett in the series Girlfriends and The Game. In 2018, it was announced a Sister, Sister reboot is happening. However, plans for that were canceled due to rights issues.