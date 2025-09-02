Tamar Braxton Said She ‘Almost Died’ in Accident, and a Ton of Drama Has Ensued

What in the world is going on with Tamar Braxton? Well, it depends on who you ask.

It all started when the “Love and War” singer posted to her Instagram Stories that she suffered a traumatic facial and dental injury. In the post, she said she was on the mend and trying to figure out exactly what happened to her.

“I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury,” Braxton wrote in an Instagram post. “I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility.” She added, “I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Rumors ran wild about what happened to the reality star. Hours before, she’d been at an Atlanta nightclub celebrating YouTuber Funky Dineva’s birthday. Some speculated that Dineva could have harmed, or possibly drugged her.

In his own YouTube video, he claimed he had no idea what happened to Braxton. He claimed they went to dinner, a club, and departed after arriving at her home before he got into his car to go home. According to Dineva, he woke up to text messages from Braxton saying she’d lost four teeth but didn’t explain why. All the while, internet theories ran wild and he called on Braxon to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

Simultaneously, rumors surfaced that Braxton was having an affair with Love & Hip Hop star Yandy Smith-Harris’ husband, Mendeecees Harris. Hours later, Braxton dropped a promotional video for an upcoming EP that featured Mendeecees. An outraged Dineva went on an Instagram tirade and YouTube rant about being used as collateral for Braxton’s project. He was also featured in the promo video.

Dineva threatened to reveal what he knew about Braxton, including her romantic woes, seemingly confirming rumors about her and Mendeecees, if she didn’t issue an apology. She quickly did issue an apology but deleted it and blocked him from her phone and social media, posting subliminal messages about Dineva, which further ignited him.

Dineva alleges Braxton is an attention seeker and fostered the entire injury as a PR stunt. Braxton later released a video showing alleged injuries from the evening in question, which a dentist in the video alleged could be a result of sleepwalking, which Dineva says is probably a lie.

Braxton has since claimed she didn’t do anything for attention and was in the hospital for four days recovery while Dineva blasted her on social media. She also has claimed she’s no longer releasing the EP, not romantically involved with Mendeecees, and will be taking a break from the spotlight. Whew.