Talk Show Host Leaves Twitter Amid J.K. Rowling Controversy

Long-time talk show host Graham Norton has left Twitter after getting embroiled in the endless conversation about transgender rights that surrounds author J.K. Rowling. Norton answered a question about Rowling at the Cheltenham Literature Festival as a part of a larger discussion about "cancel culture." Afterward, Rowling drew attention to Norton on Twitter and he left the platform altogether.

Norton was discussing the idea of "cancel culture" on stage at the literature festival, according to a report by Deadline. He pointed out that, often, entertainers' success or income are not significantly impacted by what they call "cancel culture." Even if their popularity is impacted, Norton argued that this should simply come with the territory of being a public figure who takes the initiative to make comments. He said: "I think the word is the wrong word. I think the word should be 'accountability.'"

Graham Norton criticises John Cleese and tells #TimesRadio that cancel culture isn't real.@mariellaf1 pic.twitter.com/mErngPl2kJ — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 12, 2022

From there, someone else reportedly asked Norton about Rowling and her relentless campaign against transgender rights. He was wary, saying: "When I'm asked about it, I become a part of it. My voice adds nothing to that discussion and I'm sort of embarrassed that I'm somehow drawn into it. If people want to shine a light on those issues then talk to trans people. Talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to scientists. Talk to someone who can illuminate in some way."

It's hard to interpret this as an attack on Rowling, or as an endorsement of attacks on her. Still, Rowling did not mince words in taking it that way. It appears her attention was drawn to Norton's words by singer-songwriter Billy Bragg, who tweeted his approval for Norton's comments. Rowling responded by saying that Bragg and Norton were "supporting rape and death threats" against her.

"Enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats," she wrote. "You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet."

Hard to think of anything that better illustrates Graham Norton’s point than the sight of someone with 13.9m followers reacting to a call for a fair hearing for trans teens and their parents by equating it to *checks notes* support for rape and death threats. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) October 13, 2022

Neither Norton nor Bragg said anything about threats against Rowling. However, as the backlash began to build up, Norton deleted his Twitter account. He has not made any more public comments in this discussion, nor responded to Rowling at all.

Rowling took her gender-critical feminist views public in 2020, and has since become an outspoken pundit against transgender rights including access to gender-affirming treatment and use of public bathrooms. She has promoted incorrect and offensive stereotypes about transgender people in her tweets and in essays about the topic on her website. Along the way, she has often claimed that transgender rights activists on social media are harassing her, but these claims have sometimes been dubious. For example, last year Rowling was indignant when someone posted her home address on Twitter, though her palatial home is listed on her town's website as a tourist attraction, and is not private information.

Rowling's commentary on transgender rights has distanced her from LGBTQ+ organizations and charities, as well as other celebrities – including many cast members of the Harry Potter film franchise. Many fans now openly boycott the Harry Potter franchise in every way since any money put into the license at all gets back to Rowling one way or another.