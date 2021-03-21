Suzanne Somers Shares More Brain Wrinkling Details About Her Sex Life

✖

Suzanne Somers is leaving everything out on the table, including details of her sex life with her husband Alan Hamel. In a recent appearance on the Heather Dubrow's World podcast, she revealed that she and Hamel, 84, have sex three times a day before noon. The former Three's Company star, 74, has made it a habit to reveal intimate details of her love life with Hamel, whom she married in 1977.

"At this stage of life, most people think that's over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today," Somers told Dubrow, notes Yahoo! Life. "What is this thing about 4:30 in the morning that's suddenly like, 'Oh there he is.' I'm like, 'Could you just wait 'til the sun comes up?'" The A New Way to Age author went on to say that their relationship "has always been amazing" and has only gotten better since their kids moved out. Sommers is mom to Bruce Somers Jr. from her first marriage, while Hamel has a son and daughter from his first marriage.

Somers also touched on her acting career with Dubrow, confirming she was fired from Three's Company because she demanded the same pay rate as the men on the show. "They wanted to make an example of me so no other stars on their network would have the audacity to ask to be paid commensurate with men," Somers explained, nothing that no organization representing women backed her up at the time. "I guess everyone was just afraid for their own jobs so they didn't want to say anything," she said.

Since leaving acting behind, Somers has focused on writing. She has written 27 books, focusing on aging. She has also become known for being candid about her sex life in recent interviews. In January 2020, she told The Daily Mail she has sex with Hamel at least twice a day. "The reason I talk about sex is because at 73 everybody thinks it's over, and I just want women and men to know it ain't over," she said at the time. "Because I've put all of my hormones back, which I explain in this book, to optimal levels, my body's operating like a young woman in that sense."

In October 2019, she also told The Daily Mail that Hamel gets shots of PT-1441, a melanocortin-based peptide that generates sexual arousal. "'I'm kind of in that groove, like when you were younger and you're in the mood all the time, and so is he because he's on hormone replacements," Somers said at the time. She later said that PT-141 "stimulates that part of your brain that says, "Hey, I'm kind of in the mood." And, so, isn't that a wonderful thing? And it's not a drug, so I love it." Somers also told Page Six in 2020 that she injects Hamel with testosterone on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are "a very good day."