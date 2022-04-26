'Supernatural' Star Misha Collins Apologizes After Appearing to Come out as Bisexual

✖

Misha Collins is apologizing after appearing to come out as bisexual this weekend. The Supernatural alum, 47, said he was sorry for "the clumsiness of [his] language" in a social media statement after he seemingly addressed his sexuality while attending Creation Entertainment's Supernatural Official Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey over the weekend.

"By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts?" he asked the convention crowd in a video shared on Twitter. "And how many bisexuals?" Collins then responded, "I'm all three." Monday, after discourse about the moment spread online, the actor took to social media to clarify that he's a "fierce ally" of the LGBTQIA+ community, but straight.

"I want to deeply apologize for misspeaking this weekend," Collins began his statement. "At a fan convention in New Jersey, when I was talking with the audience I said that I was 'all three' things: an introvert, an extrovert and a bisexual. My clumsy intention was to wave off actually discussing my sexuality, but I badly fumbled that and understand that was seen as me coming out as bisexual."

He continued, "This was not my intention so I need to correct the record: I am not bisexual. I happen to be straight, but I am also a fierce ally and the last thing I want to do is falsely co-opt the struggles of the LGBTQIA+ community. I believe and fully support that we need to sanctify the human right to express our identities honestly and to be free to love whomever we choose openly."

"I am deeply sorry for the clumsiness of my language. I want to be a better ally and I feel sick to my stomach that I might have done anything to make things worse. I'm trying to learn, trying to do better and I will keep listening," Collins concluded. The actor is famously known for his Supernatural character Castiel, who professed his love for Jensen Ackles' character Dean Winchester in the 15th and final season of the CW drama before sacrificing himself to save Dean. Collins' character may have been a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but the actor himself is married to Victoria Vantoch, with whom he shares son West, 12, and daughter Maison, 9.