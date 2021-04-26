'Supernatural' Star Explains How He Ended up at the Oscars 2021 After Fans Left Confused

✖

Plenty of stars who were not nominated for Oscars this year were at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday night, but one star's presence left everyone totally confused. Misha Collins, who starred as Castiel on The CW's Supernatural, was spotted at Los Angeles' Union Station, which hosted the awards. Since the 46-year-old Boston native was not in any of the nominated films, viewers were left wondering why he was there. It turns out he is good friends with Sound of Metal filmmaker Darius Marder, who invited him to the Oscars.

Before the ceremony started, Collins walked the red carpet with Marder, who was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Sound of Metal. When viewers spotted Collins sitting near the Sound of Metal team, he began trending on Twitter. Collins even joked about the New York Post calling his presence at the show confusing. Later, Collins explained that he has been close friends with Marder since they were kids. Like Collins, Marder also grew up in Massachusetts.

"My BFF since I was 12 years old is nominated Oscars in 6 categories tonight and I couldn't be more proud (or jealous)," Collins wrote. "So happy for him and for this incredible, inclusive film about the deaf community and addiction and the human condition. So full of love and pride tonight." Later, Collins tweeted a photo of himself posing with one of the Oscars Sound of Metal earned.

Sound of Metal was nominated for Best Picture but lost to Nomadland. The film still won Oscars for Best Sound and Best Film Editing. Marder was nominated for his screenplay, alongside co-writers Derek Cianfrance and Abraham Marder. Riz Ahmed was nominated for Best Actor and Paul Raci was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The movie tells the story of a heavy metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a Prime subscription.

Collins is best known for starring as Castiel on Supernatural. He joined The CW series in 2008 and appeared in over 140 episodes of the beloved series before it ended last year. His other credits include episodes of ER, 24, CSI, Monk, NCIS, Without a Trace, and CSI: NY. He also stars in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Invasion, which co-stars Ahmed and Octavia Spencer.