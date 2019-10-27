‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki’s Wife Genevieve Cortese Shared Insightful Quote About Their Marriage and Children Ahead of His Arrest

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki‘s wife, actress Genevieve Cortese, shared a sweet message about marriage and families on Instagram on Thursday, just days before Padalecki was arrested for assault and public intoxication early Sunday morning. Padalecki was arrested outside the Austin, Texas club Stereotype, where he allegedly hit a bartender and the general manager, according to TMZ. Padalecki has not commented on the arrest.

On Thursday, Cortese shared a photo of their oldest son, Thomas Colton, 7, smelling a flower. She included a quote credited to H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

“Remember that children, marriages, and flower gardens reflect the kind of care they get,” the quote reads.

Cortese, who runs the lifestyle website Now and Gen, also shared a video from the Great Bear Rainforest in Canada, showing herself jumping into a lake.

“Finally diving into all the footage from our trek to the Great Bear Rainforest and it is [hands up]. Keep an eye out for more on our epic adventure next week,” she teased.

Cortese’s most recent Instagram post surfaced on Saturday, with a gallery of photos showing off snacks she made with their children. Their 2-year-old daughter, Odette Elliott Padalecki, made an appearance in the slideshow.

Padalecki and Cortese married in 2010 and are also parents to Austin Shepherd Padalecki, 5. They met when she appeared in Supernatural during Season 4, when she replaced Katie Cassidy as Ruby. Cortese also had a cameo role as herself in the 2011 episode “The French Mistake.”

In an interview with Collider earlier this month, Padalecki said he would like to see his wife return to the series. “I don’t have any knowledge of this happening, but I do think it’d be fun to see my wife (Genevieve Cortese) on the show again. And as Ruby, not as Gen, because in ‘French Mistake,’ she played herself, or a version of herself,” the actor said. “So, I’d love to see my wife on the show again, if she’s available and willing to come do the monkey dance again. But there are so many people.”

Cortese’s other credits include FlashForward, Wildfire, Kids in America and Bickford Shmeckler’s Cool Ideas.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Padalecki allegedly struck a bartender at the club Stereotype in Austin. He also allegedy hit the club’s general manager. A friend tried to calm him down outside, but TMZ’s video appears to show Padalecki putting the man in a headlock.

When police arrived, Padalecki reportedly showed them a handful of cash before they arrested him. According to TMZ, he is being held on $15,000 bond. The site reached out to Padalecki’s representative, but there has been no comment yet.

Padalecki has played Sam Winchester on Supernatural for 15 seasons. His next show will be a reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger, which will also air on The CW.

Supernatural‘s 15th and final season airs on The CW Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

