‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Opened up About Personal Struggles Before Arrest

Jared Padalecki’s arrest last week has shone a spotlight on his past comments about his struggles. The Supernatural star was arrested Sunday at his Austin bar, Stereotype, for assault and public intoxication. He has not addressed the incident publicly, though his wife Genevieve Cortese made headlines when she posted a heart emoji on social media, seemingly showing support to her husband during the difficult period.

The actor first spoke about his struggles with mental health in an interview with Variety in March 2015. He said at the time that while filming Season 3 of the popular drama series in 2008 he had a breakdown in his trailer. Page Six writes an on-set doctor came to talk to him for 45 minus and realized Padalecki was suffering from clinical depression.

“And it kind of hit me like a sack of bricks. I mean, I was 25 years old. I had my own TV show. I had dogs that I loved and tons of friends and I was getting adoration from fans and I was happy with my work, but I couldn’t figure out what it was; it doesn’t always make sense is my point,” he said.

“It’s not just people who can’t find a job, or can’t fit in in society that struggle with depression sometimes,” he added.

Since then, Padalecki has been open about his mental health, launching the “Always Keep Fighting” T-shirt campaign. The campaign benefits To Write Love on Her Arms, an organization that helps individuals struggling with depression, addiction and suicidal thoughts.

The outlet writes Padalecki “gradually got better” that year, but had a setback in May 2015. He made headlines when he canceled appearances at conventions in Italy and Australia. His team announced on Twitter at the time he was suffering from exhaustion. Just days before, he worried some fans after sharing a series of messages on Twitter.

“Dear #JIBCON and #AHBL6. I am in desperate and urgent need of my family,” he wrote on social media. “I am sorry to tell you this but I must head home.”

He added continued in a separate tweet, “I need all the love I can get right now. Please please give me a few seconds of your time and write me. #AlwaysKeepFighting.”

While the actor has not opened up the circumstances behind the arrest, reports surfaced production on the final season of Supernatural will not be delayed because of the incident. Padalecki is also set to star in the upcoming reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. It has not been revealed if his casting on the new series will be affected.