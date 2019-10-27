‘Supernatural’ Star Jared Padalecki Arrested, Charged With Assault at Austin Club

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki was arrested outside an Austin, Texas club early Sunday morning. The actor, who just recently landed the starring role in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, reports TMZ. Padalecki allegedly hit a bartender and put a friend in a headlock.

Witnesses told TMZ the alleged incident began when Padalecki allegedly hit a batender in the face inside a club called Stereotype. A friend tried to calm the CW star down outside, but the actor put the friend in a headlock, as seen in video TMZ obtained.

Padalecki also allegedly got into a fight with the lounge’s general manager and hit him in the face as well. Police were called to the scene and had to restrain Padalecki. He pulled out a handful of cash, allegedly flashing the money to the officers.

Padalecki’s bond was set at $15,000, according to TMZ. His representative has not commented yet.

Padalecki is a regular at Stereotype, having been seen at the club several times in the past. He even attended the bar’s opening last year. Some reports suggest he has a business interest in the location. The bar has a 1990s-themed design.

“Studio 54 meets the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Saved by the Bell with a nod to Rubell,” reads the bar’s description on Facebook. “A chance to relive high school, but with infinitely more style. Stereotype is a music-centric concept, featuring rotating DJs – including dedicated vinyl DJ sets – video DJs sets and live music. Stereotype blends sophistication with retro and nineties flair to create an infinitely entertaining and approachable bacchanal scene. Stereotype is located at 510 Rio Grande in Austin, Texas.”

Padalecki, 37, is best known for playing Sam Winchester opposite Jensen Ackles on Supernatural. The show’s 15th and final season began earlier this month.

After Supernatural wraps, Padalecki will work on a reboot of Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger. The new series will be similar to CBS’ Magnum P.I. and MacGyver reboots, wherein Padalecki will play a new version of the title character. Padalecki reportedly expressed interest in doing a Walker reboot to stay close to his Texas home.

The new Walker, Texas Ranger will be executive produced by Anna Fricke, Dan Lin, Dan Spilo and Padalecki. It will air on The CW.

New episodes of Supernatural air on The CW on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

