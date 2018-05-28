‘Superman’ Actor Dean Cain Defends Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman came under fire over the past week when numerous accusations came out against the Oscar-winning actor for alleged sexual misconduct and harassment.

But on Monday Freeman had a fellow actor speak out for him. And it it turned out to be none other than Superman himself.

Dean Cain, who played the Man of Steel in the Lois & Clark television series in the 1990s, spoke up in defense of Freeman in a TMz interview on Monday.

“I looked at that Morgan Freeman tape where apparently he said something where… it was just ridiculous. As much as victim’s rights are very important and people telling their stories is great, it’s a tough position,” Cain said. “I believe that a man shouldn’t be able to go in and approach too far. Women shouldn’t do it either and I’ve seen it go both ways. I think we’re at an interesting point right now.

“If I saw a really beautiful girl and I wanted to talk to her, I’d still talk to her,” he continued.

As Cain began to be pulled away by a rep, the interviewer asked if people should still watch the movies of the people accused of misconduct, specifically mentioning Freeman.

“Has he been convicted of anything?” Cain asked.

The interviewer said no.

“Well maybe people react a little bit too quick,” Cain responded.

Following the accusations that he had made inappropriate remarks towards co-workers and female reporters, Freeman put out a statement on Friday claiming his innocence.

“All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them. But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humor,” Freeman said. “I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women — and men — feel appreciated and at ease around me. As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way.”

Freeman said the comments that had been spread around on tape were jokes that did not come across “the way I intended.”

“But I also want to be clear: I did not create unsafe work environments. I did not assault women,” he added. “I did not offer employment or advancement in exchange for sex. Any suggestion that I did so is completely false.”

He late released a second statement, apologizing to “anyone who felt uncomfortable.”

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said through his publicist. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”