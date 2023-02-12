Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl Free Coffee: How to Get the Deal

Dunkin' is offering medium hot coffee to customers in the Philadelphia market to keep Eagles fans caffeinated during Super Bowl LVII. The deal began on Saturday and continues into Sunday. Dunkin' will also air its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during the game, featuring Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

The deal is only available in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennslyvania. Dunkin' locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, and Salem Counties in New Jersey will also offer free coffee. The offer is also valid at Dunkin' locations in Kent and New Castle Counties in Delaware.

The deal is only available to customers ordering in the story. No app or delivery orders are eligible, notes CBS News. No other purchase is necessary.

Dunkin' isn't the only company offering free coffee this Sunday in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Wawa, the beloved convenience store chain, is offering one cup of hot coffee (any size) free on Sunday until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. "We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds," Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in a statement. Wawa began offering discounts on hoagies and drinks on Saturday.

This is a big Sunday for Dunkin'. The national coffee shop chain will air its first Super Bowl commercial, featuring Affleck as a Dunkin' employee. In January, Affleck and Lopez were spotted filming the spot at several Boston-area shops, with Affleck serving coffee to customers at drive-thru windows. Dunkin' also released a teaser on Instagram with the tagline, "Something's Ben brewing."

Affleck was born in California but was raised in the Boston area. His younger brother, Casey Affleck, was born in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The actor has made several Boston-set movies, including Good Will Hunting and The Town. There are also countless viral paparazzi photos of Affleck juggling Dunkin' coffee on his way home.

Super Bowl LVII begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The Eagles are playing the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are in their third Super Bowl in four years. The Eagles hope for their first championship since Super Bowl LII in 2018. Rihanna will perform the halftime show.