Super Bowl 2022: Charlize Theron Addresses ‘Mystery’ Man at Her Side During Game

Charlize Theron knows that the celebrity rumor mill never stops, so she’s heading it off right out of the gate. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was seen attending Super Bowl LVI to watch the Bengals battle It out on the field against the Rams, and she had an unknown man at her side. However, before the gossip began, she shut down romance whispers right away on Instagram, explaining that he was a friend’s husband.

“Super Bowl with my ‘mystery man,’” Theron joked in the caption. “Thanks for letting me borrow your hubby Ash.” Her comments immediately began filling up with wistful fans. “Charlize who is that and why is it not me,” quipped one follower. “Damn, I was available,” wrote another. “I mean…. I would have gone!” commented another fan.

Theron has had a couple of high-profile romances over the years, dating Stuart Townsend from 2002 to 2010 and Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015. However, she hasn’t been linked to anyone publicly In years. She addressed her relationship status while she was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020. “I’ve been on a few dates, but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years,” she explained.

“I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you gotta come with a lot of game,” she said. “Not the kind of game that we think of. The kind of game that’s like, ‘My life is really good, so you better be able to bring that and maybe better,’ because I just won’t accept anything less.”

However, Theron finds joy in other things, like her two daughters. “I don’t long for that much. I can honestly say this, on my life: I don’t feel lonely,” she said. “Once I had my children, it’s not that it replaces something or that it makes you less interested in something else. I think your priorities are in a place that is of high demand, because it’s a lot of work to be a parent. And then part of that is, at the end of the day, I get in bed, and I go, ‘Oh my God, I wouldn’t want this day to be anything different.’”