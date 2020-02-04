Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Celebrates 24-Hour Mark After Halftime Show

Shakira had a big day on Sunday — she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez and she also happened to celebrate her 43rd birthday. On Monday, the Colombian singer’s reflected on the show via her Instagram page, posting two photos of herself performing in her first costume, a red fringed top and skirt with sparkling red boots.

“This time yesterday! Anoche a esta hora!,” read the message, which came from “ShakHQ.” “#SuperBowl #HalftimeShow.”

Shakira performed her set during the first six minutes of the show before returning to team up with Lopez for the performance’s final numbers. The 43-year-old began with her song “She Wolf” before transitioning into “Empire,” “Ojos Así” and “Whenever, Wherever.” She was then joined by Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny for “I Like It” before singing a snippet of her own “Chantaje,” which Bad Bunny injected with lyrics from his song “Callaíta.” Shakira finished her set with “Hips Don’t Lie” and later joined Lopez for Shakira’s “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” and Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud.”

Shakira, who was born in Colombia and is half Lebanese, used her set to pay tribute to her culture, notably becoming the first Latina performer to sing in Spanish during the Super Bowl. During “Ojos Así,” her only song to contain Arabic, Shakira performed belly dancing as two Arab instruments, the mijwiz and the doumbek, were playing. That memeable moment in which she wiggled her tongue at the camera was actually a zaghrouta, an Arabic expression of celebration. Shakira also brought two Afro-Colombian dance traditions to her set, dancing champeta and mapalé.

“I want to thank Colombia for giving me the mapalé, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the Super Bowl Halftime Show that I dreamed of more than a decade ago,” Shakira wrote on Instagram on Monday. In another post, she added, “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!”

She also thanked Lopez and Bad Bunny in separate posts, writing to her co-headliner, “Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!”

