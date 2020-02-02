Super Bowl 2020: All the Stars Spotted at the Chiefs and 49ers Game

Super Bowl LIV is one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, and accordingly, there are a lot of stars on the scene. From athletes to musicians to actors and actresses, the sporting event looks an awful lot like like a red carpet event without all the suits and gowns. Here is a look at who is in Miami for the Super Bowl 2020.

The Super Bowl is a one-day event to the viewers at home, but it can completely transform the city that hosts it for a week ahead of time. Already, fans have seen coverage of Miami’s Super Bowl preparations this week, including big concerts in town and celebrity sightings.

These culture shocks are not always a net-positive, as Harry Styles learned the hard way on Friday night. With severe thunderstorms bearing down on Miami on Friday night, organizers and fire marshals waited too long to cancel Styles’ concert, so that most of the audience was already crammed into the venue when they learned that Styles would not be performing.

Hopefully, Styles will be more relaxed on Sunday during the game itself. Meanwhile, other stars on hand will not be conducting business in town, but instead were invited thanks to their Super Bowl commercials airing this year.

The advertising lineup for 2020 is stacked, with some clips already going viral ahead of the big day. While the ambitious ads play on the screen, many stars will be in kicking back in the stands, enjoying those paychecks.

Here is a look at the stars spotted at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Keegan-Michael Key

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key was at the stadium early on Sunday afternoon in preparation for the game. He thanked the folks at the NFL that got him and his wife, Elisa Key into the game.

Eric Stonestreet

View this post on Instagram LET’S PLAY FOOTBALLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! @andylassner @ericstonestreet @chiefs #ChiefsKingdom A post shared by Kalen Allen (@thekalenallen) on Feb 2, 2020 at 12:49pm PST

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet is on track to be the loudest voice cheering for the Chiefs at the Super Bowl this year. The actor’s focus is all on the field, so he has not posted from the stadium yet, but he has posed for pictures with fans.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy & Meek Mill

View this post on Instagram #JayZ , #MeekMill, and #BlueIvy, at the #SuperBowl. A post shared by BeefALERT (@beefalert) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:41pm PST

Jay-Z got the kind of reception only football players can really hope for upon arrival at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The rapper was with his daughter, Blue Ivy, though his wife Beyonce was nowhere in sight. However, they did get together with rapper Meek Mill, who works with Jay-Z on the REFORM Alliance Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to overhaul the criminal justice system in the U.S.

Alexia Echevarria

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria triumphantly flashed her Super Bowl LIV passes in a Boomerang video on Saturday, and on Sunday she was up in the stands. She posed with a fan just as the seats were beginning to fill up.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled was at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and even here he did not stop working. The musician is scheduled to host an afterparty in Miami on Sunday night, and he is encouraging his fans to find their way there if they are in town.

King Corbin

The WWE’s King Corbin checked in when he arrived at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. His red jersey left no doubt about who he was rooting for in the big game, and he had strong faith that the Chiefs would be victorious.

Jeremy Renner

Avengers

star Jeremy Renner has a well-established love for the San Francisco 49ers, though he did not make it to their last Super Bowl match in 2013. At the time, he explained to the San Francisco Chronicle that he was expected to attend the premiere of American Hustle that night, but he caught the game anyway.

“I had the iPad,” Renner confessed. “I had to watch this game. It was like the last three or four minutes. I said ‘Screw it. I’m taking the iPad on the red carpet to watch this game. I’ve got to finish this thing.’”

Adam Levine and James Valentine

Maroon 5 took the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII last year, so it only makes sense that its members would be on hand for this year’s game as well. Front man Adam Levin and guitarist James Valentine looked much more relaxed this time around as they watched from the stands.

Post Malone

View this post on Instagram Goddamn, I love paper like I’m Michael Scott. A post shared by Troy Smith (@tms2787) on Feb 1, 2020 at 3:38pm PST

Post Malone has been hanging around Miami for days in anticipation for Super Bowl LIV, even posing for photos with fans. After starring in this year’s Bud Light commercial, the “Rockstar” rapper seems ready for a good time at this year’s celebrations.

Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott was living it up at the pre-Super Bowl parties this week, so it is no surprise that he turned up for the game itself. Prescott led his team quite far this season before things fell apart for them. Judging by his gregarious smile in Miami, it is all behind him now and he is ready to enjoy the game as a spectator.