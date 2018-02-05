Gisele Bundchen Posts Heartbreaking Post-Super Bowl Photo with Tom Brady and Son

Following the New England Patriots’ defeat in Super Bowl LII, Gisele Bundchen penned a sweet message to her quarterback husband Tom Brady.

The supermodel posted a photo of the couple and their son hugging after the big game, during which the Philadelphia Eagles emerged victorious.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!” Bundchen wrote alongside the image of herself consoling Brady.

While the family hugged their way through the Patriots loss, fans took to the comments to share uplifting messages for Brady and Bundchen.

“Looks to me like you’ve already won the greatest prize. Thanks for sharing such a touching pic,” one follower wrote. Another added, “We love you Tom! And thank you for being the best team a fan could ask for.”

Before the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 on Sunday, Bundchen shared a happier photo from the weekend, when Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win seemed promising.

On Saturday, she posted a photo of herself with husband Brady as he practiced on the stadium field.

Perfectly cozied up to her husband decked out in his Patriots uniform, while she sported a red knit sweater, jeans and tan boots, the 37-year-old captioned the image quite simply with a heart emoji.

Brady opted to post an image of his extended family on Saturday, including two sons and daughter, with the caption, “Family and football,” followed by a heart emoji and the hashtag, “go Pats.”

According to ESPN, the 40-year-old quarterback shattered NFL records for the 2017 season, playing some of the best football in his 18-year career. Not only did he dominate the age bracket, but he became the oldest player to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award on Saturday.

While Brady’s team fell short of a win on Sunday, the quarterback earned a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015 and 2017. He was also the league’s MVP in 2007 and 2010.