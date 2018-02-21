10 Celebrity Super Bowl Predictions

Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles is less than 24 hours away, and plenty of celebrities have made their predictions.

The 2018 Super Bowl is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, which featured the same teams. However, the only familiar faces from that game are both on the Patriots sideline: quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

That game ended with the Patriots winning 24-21. It was their second-straight Super Bowl win and their third win in four seasons. Coincidentally, they are trying to do both again this year.

For celebrities rooting for the Eagles, this is a rare opportunity. The franchise has never won the Super Bowl and has not been back since 2005.

Super Bowl LII kicks off on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here are how 10 celebrities think the game will go.

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart was born in Philadelphia, so it is clear who he is rooting for. Last week, he predicted the game will end 83-6 in the Eagles’ favor. “I saw this happen in my dream,” he wrote. “Let’s goooooooo EAGLES!!!!!!”

Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan, who was a member of the New York Giants team that beat Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLII, told Jimmy Fallon he thins the Eagles will win.

“The reason being because every pick I made at Fox NFL Sunday, I always lost. Go Eagles!” Strahan said. “I think the Eagles have got a legit shot because they’ve got a great defense. A lot of teams with the Patriots … they’re gonna make a late game push for something, but Philadelphia has a defense that can handle it … the Eagles, they showed me [last month] that they are really hungry.”

Steve Aoki

DJ Steve Aoki told Metro he is rooting for the Patriots.

“Brady is my guy. Gronk’s my guy,” Aoki said. “You know who I’m rooting for. That team is unstoppable.”

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was in Cambridge, Massachusetts to receive the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year award at Harvard. While there, she told reporters she is rooting for the Eagles. Her favorite team, the Chicago Bears, did not make it to the playoffs, so she is rooting for the Eagles since she has a friend from Philadelphia.

“One of my best friends is from Philadelphia, so I’m not going to pick a team,” Kunis said. “But, it’d be nice to see the Eagles go all the way. Again, Tom Brady, congratulations you’re awesome and you played with a lot of stitches. You’re great. We know you’re great. You’ve showed us for three years. You’re pretty damn great.”

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is performing the Super Bowl halftime show, so he tried to stay a little neutral during his pre-game press conference on Thursday.

“I love Tom Brady. There, I said it,” he told reporters. “I have to go on tour in Philadelphia, what are you doing to me?”

He then added, “Go, Pack, go,” referring to his favorite team, the Green Bay Packers.

Will Smith

Will Smith, another Philadelphia native, had a poem for the Eagles. He thinks it is about time they finally win a Super Bowl. It is only the third appearance in the championship game for the franchise.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is not too sure who to root for. The Dorchester, Massachusetts native went to last year’s Super Bowl and infamously left before the Patriots completed their victory. But he also played Vincent Papale, who played for the Eagles from 1975 to 1978. Papale’s story was the inspiration for Disney’s Invincible (2006), which starred Wahlberg as the player.

“This Super Bowl is a win-win for me. My two favorite teams,” he wrote.

Ric Flair

WWE legend Ric Flair told the crowd at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center during the Wing Bowl he thinks the Eagles will beat the Patriots.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, one of the greatest sporting towns in the world is Philadelphia,” Flair told a crowd while being interviewed by radio station 94WIP. “I’ve been coming here since ’79 and because of a lot of you in this building, I spent a month in the hospital. I’ve been drinking your Imperial Vodka, your Jack (Daniels), your Crown Royal, but I’ve told people to see this event. The magnitude, the friendship, the enthusiasm, the Wing Bowl rocks baby. And to be the team, you’ve got to beat the team. And right now, I’ll say it, the Eagles are the team. And the Patriots, not gonna happen, baby. Not gonna happen.”

Sylvester Stallone

One of the most famous Philadelphia athletes is a fictional one – Rocky Balboa. Sylvester Stallone, who played the character, is rooting for the Eagles of course. “The Eagles will be flying high but if they need any help just call… And I’m afraid my uniform is a little dirty…” he wrote on Instagram.

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo, who was born in Cranston, Rhode Island, is dating New England Patriots star Danny Amendola. You can easily figure out who she is rooting for.

“The Patriots have always been a huge part of my family since I was young,” the 2012 Miss Universe winner told Boston.com. “Making time for the games was just something we did. I have still kept this mentality to this day and always try and attend games whenever possible.”

The new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue model is also in Minnesota to root for Amendola. She went to last year’s Super Bowl in Houston as well.

“Going to the Super Bowl is such an amazing experience, and I am so excited to get to go again this year,” Culpo told Boston.com. “The energy and excitement of the stadium is like nothing I have ever experienced before. I cannot wait to do it all over again in Minneapolis.”