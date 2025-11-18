‘Stranger Things’ Star Reportedly Cast in Upcoming ‘Avengers’ Movie

Sadie Sink will reportedly reprise her upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day role in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Deadline broke the news Tuesday about the Stranger Things star’s next chapter on the big screen, reporting that Sink is set to begin production on Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026.

This lends credence to the fan theory that Tom Holland will be appearing as Spider-Man in Avengers: Secret Wars, but his casting has not been confirmed. Neither Holland nor Sink is expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set for a Dec. 18, 2026, premiere.

Sadie Sink attends Searchlight Pictures' "O'Dessa" New York Screening at Metrograph on March 11, 2025 in New York City.

It’s still unclear which Marvel character Sink will be playing in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and in Avengers: Secret Wars, with some fans theorizing that she could be playing iconic redhead Jean Grey or Mary Jane and others suspecting that she will play a fresh new character.

Before Sink’s new Marvel role is revealed, however, Stranger Things fans will watch her reprise her role as Max Mayfield on the fifth and final season, which premieres next week on Netflix.

Sink, who has played Max since 2016, admitted on an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in August that it was “emotional” to film the final season of Stranger Things.

“It’s been like ten years—nine, ten years something like that,” said Sink, who added, “I was really sad to say goodbye to it. …What a good thing that after 10 years it can be hard to say goodbye to something.”

Volume 1 of Stranger Things Season 5 premieres on Nov. 26, followed by Volume 2 on Dec. 25 and the series finale on Dec. 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars, is currently set to premiere on Dec. 17, 2027.