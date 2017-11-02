‘Stranger Things’ Star Perfectly Imitates Kardashians in Hilarious Clip

When actress Millie Bobby Brown isn’t channeling her telekinetic powers, she’s obsessing over reality TV family the Kardashian’s.

On her recent appearance on The Tonight Show, she and host Jimmy Fallon got to talking about their latest obsessions. The talk show host admitted that he’s just as obsessed with Stranger Things as the rest of the world, and when asked if she obsesses over anything, Brown was quick to answer.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way. I love them,” the 13-year-admitted without hesitance, shocking Fallon. “I love them, I really do! Everybody kind of loves them. My mom, she’s always like, ‘I can’t watch it!’ But then she sits there and she’s like…”

Brown couldn’t stop gushing about them, showing how big of a fan she is by reciting some common Kardashian sayings.

“I’m obsessed with them,” Millie continued. “I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They’re so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they’re like ‘Bible!’ And then they’re like, ‘Okurrr!’ It means like OK. It’s like, ‘Okurrr!’ “

She even managed to get Fallon on the “Okurrr” train.