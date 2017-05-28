‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Surprises Argentina Comic Con Fans With Musical Performance

Millie Bobby Brown is chalk full of surprises and the young starlet showed off a hidden talent to the Argentina Comic Con audiences this weekend. The 13-year-old actress shocked fans as she sang Katy Perry's Firework at the event on Friday.

Brown first opened up about her Netflix series character, Eleven, and the show's second season, before treating the audience to performances of both Ave Maria and Firework.

The British actress also took to Instagram to share pics from the event and the massive crowd that showed up to see her.

Back in January, Brown opened up about her next role in the upcoming Godzilla sequel, King of Monsters, but with her talent for singing, we wouldn't be surprised if a musical or even an album followed.

[H/T ET]

Photo Credit: Getty / Lalo Yasky