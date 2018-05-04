Stormy Daniels Slams Michael Cohen in Profanity-Laced Tweet

Adult film star Stormy Daniels recently took to social media to slam Donald Trumps attorney Michael Cohen in a profanity-laced tweet.

Hahaha! I don’t need to fuck Cohen. He’s fucking the shit out of himself. https://t.co/fNy4sHXlXI — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018

The comment came after a Twitter user accused Daniels of “trying to lie to break our country,” saying that it “discredits” her. The user then said, “You are a proven liar. We know you f—ed Cohen not Trump.”

Daniels, rarely one to back down from a fight, fired back, “Hahaha! I don’t need to f— Cohen. He’s f—ing the s— out of himself.”

The exchange actually has some surprising origins, going back to a comment made by actress Patricia Arquette, and even involving Rosanne Barr.

In a now-deleted tweet, a Twitter user appears to have made a comment about Daniels not being “classy,” to which Arquette replied, “…If she doesn’t represent “classy women” I guess that means the President represents classless men? Hmm. Interesting.”

Barr then chimed in, “she’s known for a— porn scenes,” prompting Arquette to rebuttal, “Trump is known for cheating on his 1st wife with his 2nd. His 2nd wife with his 3rd and cheating on his 3rd with multiple women! So what’s your point?”

Eventually, Daniels jumped in to defend herself, tweeting back to Barr, “I don’t even do a— movies, you ignorant t—. That’s like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.”

Someone else commented, “Not a big fan of that Roseanne, but Pornhub is filled with a— scenes of you.”

Daniels then explained, “Not true. I have done over 200 movies over last 15 years. Only 1 scene with my husband was a— so get the facts straight,” adding, “But it doesn’t really matter. She tried using my job as a reason to discredit me. (Consensual) sexual choices does NOT make someone less of a human.”

As has been widely reported, Cohen was alleged to have paid Daniels a large sum of money to in exchange for her agreement to sign a non-disclosure agreement regarding an affair with President Trump that Daniels and her laywer Michael Avenatti claim happened.

In April, Cohen came under investigation by federal prosecutors for potential crimes related to bank fraud, wire fraud and campaign finance violations, all partially in connection with the payments made to Daniels.

The FBI raided his office at the Squire Patton Boggs law firm, as well as his home and Loews Regency Hotel room, all in New York City, and seized emails, tax records, business records, and other items that could potentially lead to criminal activity.