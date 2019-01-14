Stormy Daniels Implores Her Twitter Followers to Skip President Trump’s Speech to Watch Her Fold Laundry in Her Underwear

President Donald Trump is set to address the nation Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET to discuss his border wall proposal along with border security, but his foe, Stormy Daniels, seems to imply she won’t be tuning in and is asking others to do the same, PEOPLE reports.

“If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST, I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live,” wrote the adult film star on Twitter.

Trump announced Monday that he would be giving an address from the Oval Office amid the controversial shutdown of the government, which came after his continued insistence that his border wall along Mexico be funded.

His speech is reportedly scheduled to last just under 10 minutes, and will be aired live by the big networks and on cable news. However, many of the networks have also announced plans to fact-check Trump, which is not usually done for presidential addresses.

The Democratic Party is then scheduled to air a rebuttal after Trump’s address.

“The President’s address…will be full of malice and misinformation,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, along with Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement on Monday, taking note of Trump’s history of misstatements and factual inaccuracies.

Despite widespread opposition to Trump’s proposed wall, the president has mostly remained firm in his position, and has continued to fire back at those who oppose his plan.

“The only reason they do not want to build a Wall is that Walls Work! 99% of our illegal Border crossings will end, crime in our Country will go way down and we will save billions of dollars a year! A properly planned and constructed Wall will pay for itself many times a year!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Pelosi and Schumer were quick to rebut him in their Monday statement, however.

“Unfortunately, President Trump keeps rejecting the bipartisan House-passed bills, which have already received strong bipartisan support in the Senate, to re-open the government,” the two argued. “Instead, he is still demanding that American taxpaers pay at least $5.7 billion for his wall, which can’t pass either chamber of Congress and of course Mexico is not paying for.”