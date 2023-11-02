Second Woman Sues Steven Tyler for Sexual Assault

It has been nearly a year since a woman named Julia Misley brought a sexual assault lawsuit against Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, and now the singer is facing a second lawsuit. Rolling Stone reports that former child model Jeanne Bellino claims to have met Tyler in New York in 1975 when she was 17 and he would have been around 27. She alleges that she only encountered him for one day and they he violently assaulted her twice during that time. The suit's cause of action listed is "gender-motivated violence," and the plaintiff is "seeking unspecified damages to be determined by the court."

Bellino claims that a friend arranged for them to meet Aerosmith at the Warwick Hotel, following a fashion show she had been working on in Manhattan. After they met Tyler and some "unnamed members of his entourage," Bellino claims she asked Tyler a question about a song lyric as they were walking down the street, but her inquiry caused him to go into a rage and force her into a phone booth. "While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat, and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth," the suit alleges. "As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her pretending to have sex with Plaintiff. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened."

The suit states that while experiencing "shock and fear," Bellino was eventually able to fight Tyler off and escape the phone booth. "Tyler's bandmates and members of the entourage watched, laughed and did nothing to intercede," the suit goes on to allege, adding that Bellino claims this was her first sexual experience. The suit alleges Bellino stayed with Tyler and the rest of the group because she was reliant on her friend for transportation.

Everyone went back to the Warwick Hotel — the suit goes on to claim — where Tyler allegedly forcibly kissed Bellino and forced his body against hers, near the hotel's bar area. Bellino again resisted, ten going to allege that Tyler whispered into her ear that he was "going in my room to do something quick," and that he'd call for her soon. As she sat Bellino crying in the lobby, Tyler allegedly called down to have someone send her up to his room.

Bellino claims that she "couldn't talk and was paralyzed" due to fear. She alleges that she "bolted toward the door" after shaking her head "no" to Tyler's associate. Once outside, Bellino says that a doorman who'd allegedly seen what happened "flung her" into a cab and told the driver to leave right away. The suit says that once she was home, Bellino told all the allegations to her sister.

Finally, the suit says that — since the alleged assaults — Bellino "has suffered and will continue to suffer, great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal & psychological injuries." Additionally, the lawsuit states that Bellino — as a result of the incident — was hospitalized and medicated, and that she still needs medication "to cope with the sexual assault and has suffered long-term physical injury associated with the trauma" almost 50 years later. Rolling Stones states that "an attorney for Tyler and a rep for the band did not immediately reply to requests for comment."