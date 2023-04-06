Steven Tyler Responds to Allegations He Sexually Assaulted a Minor

Steven Tyler is denying Julia Holcomb's claims that he sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old in 1973 and forced her to get an abortion. The 75-year-old Aerosmith frontman, who was granted legal guardianship over Holcomb when she was 16 years old and he was 25, filed a response to the December 2022 lawsuit, alleging that Holcomb consented to a sexual relationship, according to Rolling Stone, and that he had immunity as her legal guardian at the time.

Tyler is calling for a dismissal of the lawsuit, listing 24 affirmative defenses denying the allegations. The "Dream On" singer also claimed Holcomb "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of any action by Defendant," further saying that "if it is determined that Plaintiff has been damaged, then any such damages were not caused by Defendant."

Holcomb had previously spoken about her relationship with Tyler as a teenager, which she claimed occurred for about three years after meeting him in 1973. In the 2022 lawsuit, she accuses the rocker of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit states Holcomb felt "powerless to resist" Tyler's "power, fame and substantial financial ability" and that he "coerced and persuaded Plaintiff into believing this was a 'romantic love affair.'"

In the suit, Holcomb alleges Tyler took her back to his hotel room after she met him at a gig, where she said they discussed her age and her problems at home. He then allegedly "performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon" her, according to the docs, before convincing Holcomb's mother to allow him to become her guardian in 1974.

While Tyler is accused of telling her that he would "provide better support than she was getting at home, promising to enroll her in school and give her medical care," the musician allegedly "did not meaningfully follow through with these promises and instead continued to travel with, assault and provide alcohol and drugs to Plaintiff."

Holcomb also accused Tyler of forcing her to get an abortion when she was 17 in 1975 after their house got fire. Despite a medical professional telling the teen her baby would be unharmed, Holcomb claimed Tyler forced her to get an abortion, citing smoke inhalation and lack of oxygen to the baby, despite her protests.