LAPD Opens Investigation Into Steven Seagal Sexual Assault Allegations

Los Angeles police have opened an investigation into a sexual assault accusation against Steven Seagal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s unclear if the case is separate from an investigation involving Seagal from 2005 that an LAPD spokesperson confirmed to The Wrap. In addition, two women accusing Seagal of misconduct told The Wrap they filed police reports with the LAPD in December.

Multiple women have come forward in recent months accusing Seagal of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault.

Actress and Playboy model Jenny McCarthy recalled in November a 1995 audition for Seagal’s Under Siege 2 where she says Seagal tried to make her get naked even though the script called for no nudity. Seagal denied the claim.

Actresses Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies have also spoken out against Seagal, who was first accused of misconduct and harassment by Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero.

This week, an extra in Seagal’s 1994 film On Deadly Ground accused the actor and director of rape, saying he invited her to his house for a wrap party and cornered her in a room of the house.

“He took me into this room and then just closed the door and started kissing me,” Regina Simons told The Wrap. “He then took my clothes off and before I knew it he was on top of me, raping me… I wasn’t sexually active yet. People always talk about fight-or-flight. But no one talks about the freeze.”

The now-mother of two said she was “completely caught off guard” when the actor, who she said was three times her size, allegedly forced himself on her.

“I was crying when he was on top of me,” she said. “Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that.”

“The only way I’m able to describe it is I literally felt like I left my body,” Simons said of the alleged assault. “I think because of the situation I was completely caught off guard. Tears were coming down my face and I know that it hurt. He was three times my size.”

When it was over, she said she quickly grabbed her clothes and made a “beeline” for the door.

“All I remember is him asking me if I needed any money,” she said. “I shook my head and ran towards my car. I cried the whole way home.”

In November, Dutch model Faviola Dadis, shared a post on Instagram claiming that Seagal sexually assaulted her during an audition in 2002.

“Steven asked if I would take off my clothes and walk for him in my bikini,” she wrote. “After doing so (he was on the couch and I was at a far enough distance to do a catwalk for him), he approached me and said he wanted to act out a romantic scene. I was hesitant and expressed this, then he started fondling my breasts and grabbing my crotch. I quickly yelled ‘This audition is over!’ and tried to run out of the room but was blocked by his security. I started making a noticeable amount of noise, and his security realized I would alert someone, and let me leave.”

Both Dadis and Simons told The Wrap that they filed reports about Seagal with the LAPD in December. A spokesperson for the LAPD said the department is investigating a separate case involving Seagal from 2005.