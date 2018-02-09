Steven Seagal Sexual Abuse Case Under Review by District Attorney’s Office

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is reviewing a possible sex abuse case centering on actor Steven Seagal.

The office told Variety Friday that the Beverly Hills Police Department presented the case to them on Jan. 31. However, specifics of the case were not available.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Last month, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it was investigating a sexual assault allegation against Seagal from 2005.

Several women have accused Seagal of sexual misconduct, dating back more than 20 years. Last month, Regina Simons, an extra on the 1994 film On Deadly Ground, told The Wrap she was raped by Seagal at his Beverly Hills home in 1993.

“I was crying when he was on top of me,” she told The Wrap. “Even now, my 43-year-old mind knows how to process this and understand what a loving relationship is and what consensual sex is. And there was none of that.”

Simons later went on Megyn Kelly Today to reveal more details about the alleged assault.

“[He] closed the door and tried to kiss me and took my clothes off and, before I knew it, he was on top of me and I couldn’t move. I just completely froze … even felt like I left my body,” Simons told Kelly.

Simons and Dutch model Faviola Dadis, who claimed Seagal sexually assaulted her at an audition in 2002, said they filed reports about Seagal to the LAPD.

Seagal has denied allegations of sexual assault. Other actresses accused Seagal of sexual misconduct during auditions.

Arrested Development star Portia de Dossi wrote on Twitter that Seagal “unzipped his leather pants” during an audition, and felt her agent knew of Seagal’s intentions. While Good Wife star Julianna Margulies recalled an intimidating meeting with Seagal at a New York hotel when she was 23. She was supposed to meet him to go over a scene in a movie.

“I got to the hotel at 10:40, and she wasn’t there. And he was. Alone,” Margulies said. “And he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life.”

Jenny McCarthy told Movieline about an alleged incident in 1995 when she auditioned for Under Siege 2. She claimed asked her to take off her dress, even though the film had no nudity.

In November, CSI: Miami actress Eva LaRue told Deadline he met Seagal in 1990, when she was 22. When she went to his home for an audition, he locked her in a room with him and opened his kimono, exposing his underpants.

Photo credit: Getty