Steve Wilkos Charged With DUI in Car Crash, Admits He Lied About Cause

Steve Wilkos was charged with a DUI on Wednesday after lying about the cause of his serious January car crash.

The talk show host previously told TMZ that the accident in Darien, Connecticut was caused because he was distracted as he reached for his glasses, but he confessed he lied after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Following news of the warrant, Wilkos turned himself in Wednesday evening in Connecticut and has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to drive right. He was released after posting a $1,500 bond.

Police told TMZ that as part of the investigation into the January 21 accident, a search warrant for Wilkos’ medical records was secured. They discovered his blod alcohol content was .29, more than three times the legal limit, on the afternoon his car was wrecked.

The Jerry Springer Show former bodyguard’s car struck several poles and a tree before ending up on its side in the single-car accident last month. Following the crash, Wilkos sustained bruises and said he was shocked.

Wilkos spoke to reporters from TMZ from the hospital, explaining that he usually wears glasses while driving. He didn’t have them on during the Sunday afternoon drive and felt a little uncertain behind the wheel. He originally claimed he was reaching for his glasses when he hit the curb, then a telephone pole, setting off the whole chain reaction of frightening impacts.

He also assured the outlet that he never drinks or uses drugs, so impairment of that kind played no role in the accident.

Now, Wilkos admits he lied about the cause of the crash.

“Over the course of my life, I have been struggling with bouts of depression and on the day of my accident, I had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car,” he said.

“This experience reinforces my commitment to get the professional help that I need and I have recently completed an intensive medically supervised program,” Wilkos added, admitting he entered and completed a stint in rehab.

Wilkos rose to daytime TV fame as a bodyguard on The Jerry Springer Show, but branched off into his own program, The Steve Wilkos Show, in 2007.

Wilkos’ show is similar to Springer’s in many ways, though Wilkos has developed his own “tough” on-screen persona. As a former Chicago police officer, he makes liberal use of a lie detector and interrogations to help guests determine paternity, whether their partner is cheating or even whether someone is abusive in a relationship.