Steve Martin Is Going Viral for His Perfect Face Mask Tweet
Steve Martin is never too far away from a good joke or comedic turn. The legendary funnyman is also a social media presence, giving him the chance to drop some laughs whenever he feels like it.
His latest takes a funny spin on the pandemic and his celebrity, echoing the humor fans have seen on stage with fellow comedy legend Martin Short. In a tweet posted Saturday, Martin notes that he always dons the face-covering when leaving the house.
I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020
Martin's selfie showed him in his mask and glasses, with the addition of a sign on his head that said, "I'm Steve Martin." It's simple, perfect and exactly the type of joke you'd expect from Martin.
"You know what I like about touring with Marty?" Martin asked during his stage show with Martin Short in 2017. "No paparazzi." This leads to Short playfully hitting back that Martin looks "like someone put a white toupee on a urinal."
Many famous names weighed in on the tweet and loved the idea. If you can't tell who someone is with their mask on, what good is celebrity? Scroll down to see some of the most enthusiastic responses to Martin.
Ice-T
Ok… @SteveMartinToGo has a solution for those of you who feel wearing a mask is losing a bit of yourself… https://t.co/oRFPTAICWh— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 12, 2020
Kevin Bacon
I’m with ⬆️— Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) September 12, 2020
George Takei
I tried this trick, too! But no one believed I was Steve Martin. https://t.co/qwJYt0UDE4— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 12, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel
the old "arrow-through-the-head" know-how is finally paying dividends!— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 12, 2020
Fans Love It
September 12, 2020
You could have just used the old arrow through the head😂 pic.twitter.com/qyHO9gFwHo— GdoubleB (@myWitsEnnd) September 12, 2020
Regular fans were also in love with the selfie.
Another Throwback
Thinking of dressing up for dinner and wondering what to wear. pic.twitter.com/WkNq4v4pVY— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 7, 2020
With many pointing out how the sign is a toss back to his iconic arrow through the head on stage, Martin is always a bit nostalgic on social media. It also helps to have a deep catalogue of great things.