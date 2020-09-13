Steve Martin Is Going Viral for His Perfect Face Mask Tweet

Steve Martin is never too far away from a good joke or comedic turn. The legendary funnyman is also a social media presence, giving him the chance to drop some laughs whenever he feels like it.

His latest takes a funny spin on the pandemic and his celebrity, echoing the humor fans have seen on stage with fellow comedy legend Martin Short. In a tweet posted Saturday, Martin notes that he always dons the face-covering when leaving the house.

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

Martin's selfie showed him in his mask and glasses, with the addition of a sign on his head that said, "I'm Steve Martin." It's simple, perfect and exactly the type of joke you'd expect from Martin.

"You know what I like about touring with Marty?" Martin asked during his stage show with Martin Short in 2017. "No paparazzi." This leads to Short playfully hitting back that Martin looks "like someone put a white toupee on a urinal."

