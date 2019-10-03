Meet Steve Irwin’s Niece Rebecca Lobie Who Is Currently Taking Over Instagram With Sultry Snaps

While Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin’s children have gone on to keep his legacy alive through their work in animal conservation, his niece Rebecca Lobie is currently taking over Instagram with some very sultry snaps. The 32-year-old frequently drops swimsuit photos and bikini pics, all of which have her followers gushing.

“Another absolutely incredible morning starter,” a follower commented on one photo.

“You are absolutely stunning! Thank you for sharing,” another follower wrote on a different post.

Below, we have shared a selection of some of Lobie’s more recent eye-catching pictures from her Instagram page.

Scroll down to see the posts and read more about The Crocodile Hunter’s niece!

​

According to The Daily Mail, Lobie’s LinkedIn account revealed that she previously worked as managing director of the Irwin’s Australia Zoo.

She reportedly left that job in December 2015.

​

During her time in that role, she is said to have been responsible for overseeing “multiple food outlets” at the Sunshine Coast tourist attraction

She was also in charge of “catering and functions” as well.

​

The Courier Mail reported in 2016 that Rebecca had cut all ties with Australia Zoo.

She is reportedly now working as a restaurant manager.

​

Lobie reportedly lives near Mooloolaba beach in Queensland, Australia, which may be an explanation for all her sun-soaked snaps on the social media platform.

Based on some of her other photos, it appears that Lobie is also married with two children.

​

Lobie is the daughter of Frank Muscillo, who is married to Steve Irwin’s sister Joy.

Following Irwin’s death, Muscillo reportedly had a disagreement with Irwin’s widow, Terri, at the Zoo and was subsequently “marched off the premises.”

​

Muscillo being escorted off Zoo grounds was said to be part of a larger falling out that took place among Irwin’s family in the wake of his death.

It is believed that the Muscillo family — including Joy and Lobie’s brother, James — have has no further involvement in the Irwin’s company to this day.

​

Joy has reportedly spoken out about the Irwin family feuding, calling it “very sad… family stuff.”

“I keep away from all that,” she also previously stated.

​

Finally, Irwin’s father Bob Irwin Sr. is also reportedly estranged from the family.

He too spoke with the Courier Mail about the situation, telling the outlet that while he may not be in his grandchildren’s lives he does wish them “all the best.”